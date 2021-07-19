Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,514 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,346 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 6.0% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $87,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.53. 614,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,627,355. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

