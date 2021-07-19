Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Invests $45.12 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,119,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 3.1% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $3,331,000. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $2,501,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 390.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 132,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.7% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $555.09. 24,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 741.81, a PEG ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.45 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

