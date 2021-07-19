Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473,521 shares during the quarter. US Foods makes up approximately 2.5% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of US Foods worth $36,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in US Foods by 229.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.72. 118,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,813. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

