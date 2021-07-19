Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Makes New $33.85 Million Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,219,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,848,000. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 2.3% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of WillScot Mobile Mini as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 526.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 287,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 241,671 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,316 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 over the last ninety days. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.81. 27,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.30. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

