Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,145,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.5% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock worth $165,854,536. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $47.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,589.80. 30,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,475.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,659.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

