Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,566,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,852,000. Foley Trasimene Acquisition comprises about 3.1% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 3.53% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,963,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPF traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.76. 2,972,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

In other news, major shareholder William P. Foley II acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Richard N. Massey sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $329,520.00.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

