Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Sells 661,743 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 661,743 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up 6.3% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned 0.52% of ON Semiconductor worth $91,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Simon Keeton acquired 1,330,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,987,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.94. 274,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,900. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

