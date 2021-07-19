Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Takes $28.36 Million Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 458,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,357,000. L Brands comprises about 1.9% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned 0.16% of L Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in L Brands by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on LB. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

