Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 596,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,427,000. Ralph Lauren comprises approximately 5.0% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.38. 32,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,476. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 14,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $1,856,181.00. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

