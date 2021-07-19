Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,809 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Newmark Group worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 740,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $13.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

