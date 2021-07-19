NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in NewMarket by 6.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEU traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,522. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $304.63 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

