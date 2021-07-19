Newmont Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Newmont stock opened at $61.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,783,791. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.