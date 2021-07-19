Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,228,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202,472 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.40% of Newmont worth $194,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

NEM opened at $61.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,784 shares of company stock worth $5,783,791. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.