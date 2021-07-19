Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches Market Cap of $78.03 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $78.03 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00097280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00141401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,598.18 or 0.99908081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,686,053 coins and its circulating supply is 157,036,405 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

