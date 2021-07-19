Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Newtek Business Services worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth $732,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $408,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEWT stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $783.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.15. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Newtek Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

