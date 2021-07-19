Newton Coin Project One Day Trading Volume Reaches $121.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $24,037.26 and $121.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Newton Coin Project

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

