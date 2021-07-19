Newton One Day Trading Volume Tops $553,126.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $8.31 million and $553,126.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00099423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00146789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,239.92 or 0.99923671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

