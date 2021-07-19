Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Down 6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.46. 2,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 113,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

