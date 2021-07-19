NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Short Interest Up 29.0% in June

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 549,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

