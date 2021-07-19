NFTX (NFTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $631,607.00

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $30.68 million and approximately $631,607.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTX has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $65.38 or 0.00212155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00047734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013127 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.94 or 0.00775327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,257 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.