Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:NINOY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.10. 5,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nikon has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.27.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Nikon had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NINOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.