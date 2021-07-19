Niobium Coin (NBC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $92.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $192,764.13 and approximately $92.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.91 or 0.00775824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

