Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.60

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nippon Paint from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

