NIX (NIX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, NIX has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $44,974.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,841.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.78 or 0.05903627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.74 or 0.01354462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00368811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00136220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00616562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.20 or 0.00386490 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00293798 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

