Node Runners (NDR) Price Tops $16.66

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a total market cap of $389,414.92 and approximately $4,011.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for $16.66 or 0.00054023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.56 or 0.00776889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.