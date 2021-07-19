Noir Trading Down 11.8% This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $113,611.92 and approximately $224.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00223869 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00032298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,540,466 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

