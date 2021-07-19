Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stock Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357,585 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Nokia worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NOK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a $5.42 price objective on shares of Nokia and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

Nokia stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.