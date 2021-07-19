Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.75

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.81, with a volume of 21974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSR. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$497.36 million and a P/E ratio of 23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 28.34%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

