Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.25.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $1,478,334.00. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,093 shares of company stock worth $3,734,377. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $221.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.