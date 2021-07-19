Nordstrom, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $32.70 on Monday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

