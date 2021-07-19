North Run Capital LP Acquires New Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Farmer Bros. makes up about 1.8% of North Run Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. North Run Capital LP owned about 1.29% of Farmer Bros. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 159,824 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 259.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 505,303 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 497,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II bought 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,345.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,095. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

