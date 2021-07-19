North Run Capital LP Has $19.85 Million Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

North Run Capital LP cut its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,962 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises approximately 14.6% of North Run Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. North Run Capital LP owned approximately 1.72% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 655,792 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,606 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,109 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MX. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

MX stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

