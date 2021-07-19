North Run Capital LP Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 602,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. PFSweb comprises about 3.0% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. North Run Capital LP owned approximately 2.86% of PFSweb as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PFSweb by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PFSweb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PFSweb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PFSweb by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PFSweb by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,144. The company has a market cap of $245.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. PFSweb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $58,454.70. Insiders sold a total of 41,616 shares of company stock worth $233,066 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

