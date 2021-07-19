North Run Capital LP Makes New $6.61 Million Investment in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

North Run Capital LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,000. New Relic accounts for 4.9% of North Run Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. North Run Capital LP owned 0.17% of New Relic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in New Relic by 31.8% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,215,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,413 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 842,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,811,000 after buying an additional 100,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,410. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,867,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

