Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NMPNF remained flat at $$11.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Northam Platinum has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00.

Get Northam Platinum alerts:

Northam Platinum Company Profile

Northam Platinum Limited engages in mining, refining, marketing, and selling platinum group metals and its by-products in South Africa, Europe, Japan, Asia, and North America. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome deposits.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Northam Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northam Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.