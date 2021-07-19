NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.30. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.34) earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NOV will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

