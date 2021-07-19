NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NBY opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.02% and a negative net margin of 111.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBY. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

