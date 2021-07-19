NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.67

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.67 and last traded at C$9.67, with a volume of 80555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.21. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.41, a quick ratio of 50.24 and a current ratio of 85.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 95,392 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.87, for a total transaction of C$1,227,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,308.82. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 25,101 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total transaction of C$309,997.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,946,640.35. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,673.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

