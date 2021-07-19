Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Gap Up to $130.70

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $130.70, but opened at $133.88. Novanta shares last traded at $133.88, with a volume of 20 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.93.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Novanta by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after buying an additional 70,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novanta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after buying an additional 63,543 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

