Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 60,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,361. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 175,553 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 26,181 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 797,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

