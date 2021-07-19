Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 60,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,361. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 175,553 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 26,181 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 797,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
Recommended Story: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.