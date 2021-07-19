Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,722 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Nuance Communications worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245,008 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after acquiring an additional 529,174 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,256,000 after acquiring an additional 190,631 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Nuance Communications by 50.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,639,000 after acquiring an additional 970,314 shares during the period.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.