Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and $137,859.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00047734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013127 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.94 or 0.00775327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

