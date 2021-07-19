Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Billion

Analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report sales of $8.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.68 billion and the lowest is $8.13 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $32.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.76 billion to $33.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $92.04 on Monday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after buying an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

