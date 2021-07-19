NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $119.56 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012608 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.48 or 0.00743756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,231,686,231 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

