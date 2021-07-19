Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $28.74

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for $28.74 or 0.00093335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $143.57 million and $10.48 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013309 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.48 or 0.00774591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,997 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,237 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

