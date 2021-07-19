NuShares (NSR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One NuShares coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $728,932.72 and approximately $4.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017515 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,161,894,692 coins and its circulating supply is 5,834,244,522 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

