Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSE NVG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. 242,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,771. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

