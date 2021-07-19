Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,431 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Omnicell worth $36,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $119,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 735.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,492,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 195.94, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $154.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

