Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $38,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $20,103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,512.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $941.44 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,878.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,432.98.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

