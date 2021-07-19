Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 30,632 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Wix.com worth $39,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Wix.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 51.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX opened at $276.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $213.12 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.19.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.